Traders take back strike call after successful dialogues with government

LAHORE: The dialogues between Punjab government and traders went successful as the businessmen took back its strike call for July 6 (today), ARY News reported.

A delegation of protesting traders belonging to Pakistan Traders’ Alliance (PTA) held meeting at Governor House over the invitation of Punjab governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

The meeting was also attended by provincial ministers including Samsam Bukhari, Aslam Iqbal, Mian Khalid, Hafiz Mumtaz and others from the government’s side.

The government has assured traders of resolution of their issues. Samsam Bukhari vowed that the traders will not be bothered by any of the institutions including Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

“The country is going through the tough time and all of us have to play our due role,” said the Punjab information minister.”

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has a vision for making all-out efforts for resolving issues being faced by the business community,” Bukhari added.

Earlier in the day, it emerged that the government has summoned the delegation of protesting traders from Pakistan Traders’ Alliance to hold dialogues on Saturday (today).

PTA President Mian Muhammad Ali told media that the delegation will also hold meetings with FBR chairman Shabbar Zaidi and State Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar.

