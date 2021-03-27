Traffic blocked for hours after boat falls onto busy highway

Traffic on a busy highway shut down for several hours after a 40-foot boat fell off a trailer which blocked lanes of Interstate 10 in Crestview city of Florida state.

The Crestview Fire Department posted the photos on its Facebook page which showed the boat fell off a trailer on the highway, near the mile marker 56 overpass.

Fortunately, there were no injuries resulting from the pink and white boat which caused hours-long delays after ending up sideways across lanes of traffic on Thursday.

Expect delays at the Crestview MM56 Overpass going westbound. A considerably large boat is blocking westbound traffic…. Posted by Crestview Fire Department on Thursday, 25 March 2021

After carrying out efforts, Florida Highway Patrol managed to remove the boat from the road to resume the traffic.

Comments

comments