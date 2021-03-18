Beware! Traffic police hikes challan rates to discourage violations

LAHORE: The cabinet committee for traffic in the metropolitan city has Thursday approved the traffic police-proposed hike in traffic violation fines to discourage reckless driving and incidence of accidents, ARY News reported citing sources privy to details.

The decision taken by the cabinet committee on the proposed tax rates by traffic police huddle earlier today approved the amendments in the challan rates for traffic violations.

Punjab’s law minister Raja Basharat headed the session today which approved the amendment which means those found over-speeding, not wearing helmets, or violating lane rules will be liable to pay more in challan fees.

Those who are found driving their vehicles without licenses and those caught using cell phones while driving will be fined with surged rates, the committee said.

For violating the speeding limit, the violators on bikes will pay Rs500 instead of the present rate Rs200. Car drivers will pay Rs750 and ones in the public service vehicles will be charged Rs1000.

Separately, those now wearing helmets will be challaned Rs600 instead of Rs200.

Running redlight will land you in trouble of losing Rs500 of hard-earned money and those not fastening seat-belts will pay Rs750 that previous Rs500 rate.

Going the wrong way will rightly charge you Rs400 and the same is the rate if you change lanes without prior indication.

The motor vehicle ordinance 1965, too, has been up for amendments according to the sources.

