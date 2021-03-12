Traffic warden gunned down in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A traffic warden was shot dead in a firing incident that took place in the vicinity of Civil Lines police station of Rawalpindi, ARY News reported on Friday.

The assailants on a motorcycle opened fire on security officials who were performing snap checking near Carriage Factory in the area. A traffic warden lost his life in the firing, whereas, an attacker was killed in retaliation.

The martyred traffic warden is identified as Muhammad Naveed as it is the third attack on police officials in the twin cities during the past four days.

According to police, the alleged attacker killed in the retaliation was identified as Shahid. It emerged that the attacker was also involved in the murder of an inspector Imran who gunned him down along with his accomplice.

Police claimed that the men were furious over the seizure of their vehicles by the inspector which he handed over to Kallar Syedan police station.

A case was lodged over the complaint of the traffic sector in-charge at Ratta Amral police station. According to the First Information Report (FIR), motorcyclists came from the side of IJP Road and opened fire after stopping their vehicle in front of the traffic police official Naveed.

It stated that the attackers later fled from the scene towards Dhoke Hassu.

Following the attack, the Islamabad police chief issued orders for tightening the security arrangements besides directing on-duty officials to wear bullet-proof jackets and helmets.

Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Qazi Jameelur Rehman instructed senior officers to check duties by themselves besides briefing the staff.

