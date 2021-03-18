KARACHI: A video showed two traffic police officials and a citizen kicking and punching each other in a violent brawl alongside a busy road in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The verbal fight began after the citizen parked his vehicle on road near Baloch Colony bridge and the man later grabbed the collar of a traffic police official. The warden responded with punches and the second official also joined his colleague to torture the citizen.

An onlooker filmed the footage of the altercation which showed that a passerby tried to stop them, but he was also pushed away to continue the wild brawl. The traffic wardens kept torturing the citizen by kicking him who falls down on the ground.

The passersby came in again after they tired of fighting with each other.

According to the Traffic Police, the citizen gave abusive remarks when he was told to park the vehicle from the road. A case was also registered by the traffic police.

