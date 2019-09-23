Trailer-bus collision claims five lives in Jhelum

JHELUM: At least five people were killed and thirteen others wounded in a collision between a trailer and a passenger bus on motorway in Jhelum, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the incident took place in the area of Pind Dadan Khan, when a Sargodha to Kalarkahar bound passenger bus met a deadly collision with a trailer, resulting in death of five and injuries to 13 others.

Getting the information about the road crash, the rescue teams reached the spot and transported the bodies and the injured to a nearby medical facility.

Earlier on Sunday, at least twenty-six people had lost their lives and twelve others got injured after the passenger bus they were travelling in rammed into a roadside hill at Gattidas area in Babusar.

According to police, the bus was on its way from Skardu to Rawalpindi when it met an accident near Gettidas, resulting in the death of at least 26 passengers and wounds to 12 other passengers.

The injured were shifted to the Chilas Headquarters Hospital.

