Trailer overturned at Karachi’s Aiwan-e-Sadar road

KARACHI: A trailer carrying cargo containers overturned at Aiwan-e-Sadar road damaging a portion of the road, ARY News reported on Monday.

A container while falling from the trailer hit the footpath and an electricity pole. The container went down to the roadside sewerage drain after collapse.

The incident damaged the road, while the container yet to be removed from the drain, according to the eyewitnesses.

Traffic Police in a statement said that heavy machinery has been called to remove the container from the nullah. “The vehicular traffic has been diverted to alternate route from Airwan-e-Sadar road,” said the traffic department.

Normal flow of vehicular traffic flow yet to be restored in Karachi , while rainwater still standing at various places.

The rainwater still standing at Khajoor Chowk. A track of Submarine Underpass of the city has also been under the water, said SSP Traffic Police.

Karachi yet to return to normal life after Thursday’s heavy rainfall in the port city, which left behind a trail of devastation and further damaged creaking infrastructure of the metropolis.

Comments

comments