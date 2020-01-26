Train bogey derailed near Khairpur, suspending railway traffic

KARACHI/KHAIRPUR/SUKKUR: The railway traffic restored from Lahore to Karachi after derailment of a bogey of the Business Express near Khairpur ARY News reported on Sunday.

“The Up Track restored after five hours of the incident,” Divisional Traffic Officer (DTO) Railways said in a statement.

Lahore to Karachi railway traffic has been opened after it remained suspended for five hours. “The work to remove the bogey from the Down Track has been in progress,” DTO railways said.

More than eight trains were stopped at different railway stations after the derailment incident.

Peshawar bound Khyber Mail was stopped at Khairpur station, while Sukkur bound Sukkur Express halted at Gambat station, the railway official said.

A bogey of Lahore to Karachi Business Express in the wee hours of Sunday derailed near Khairpur railway station.

A bogey of the train derailed at 5:00 am this morning causing suspension of railway traffic between Karachi and Lahore, officials said.

“A passenger sustained minor injuries in the incident,” a spokesman of Pakistan Railways said.

