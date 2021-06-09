Train escapes major accident after derailment near Guddu railway station

KARACHI: Khyber Mail, a passenger train moving from Peshawar to Karachi, on Wednesday narrowly escaped a major tragedy after it got derailed near Guddu railway station, days after a collision between two trains near Ghotki led to 66 deaths and dozens of injuries, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, one of the bogies of the Khyber Mail got derailed near Guddu railway station at River Indus. However, no injuries were reported as the train was at a slow speed, enabling the driver to stop it on time.

It has emerged that dilapidated bogies and rail tracks have led to the derailment of trains previously.

At least 66 people have recently died in an accident near Ghotki district of Sindh after Millat Express and Sir Syed Express collided with each other.

A railway spokeswoman said that the death toll in the Ghotki train accident has surged to 66 while more than 100 persons sustained injuries. The relief and rescue operation has been completed at the crash site.

According to the ISPR, train engine bogies have been removed from the track.

Deputy Commissioner Ghotki Muhammad Usman Abdullah said that all possible health facilities are being provided to more than 100 injured people, admitted to different hospitals of the district.

Those who killed in the tragic rail crash include 16 children, 19 women and 31 men. 57 bodies have been handed over to their families while nine bodies yet to be identified due to serious burning injuries.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways has resumed train operation after 35 hours, following the horrific accident in Ghotki. Train operation has been restored from the up and down tracks following completion of rescue operation at the site of the accident.

