Pakistan Railways limits train operation amid Covid-19 surge

KARACHI: The Pakistan Railways (PR) on Sunday limited the operation of the passenger trains in wake of deadly Covid-19 third wave, ARY News reported.

The railways took the decision following a surge in the country’s coronavirus cases.

As per details, the railways’ authorities have suspended the operation of four trains in order to curtail Covid-19 cases amid the third Covid-19 wave.

The suspended trains are Karachi Express, Pak-Business Express, Green Line Express and Karachi to Lahore Jinnah Express.

The passengers of suspended trains will be adjusted into other trains, according to the PR spokesperson.

The PR spokesperson said that passengers of Green Line Express would be adjusted into Sir Syed Express while Karakoram Express will carry the passengers of Jinnah and Pak Business express.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) yesterday brought down domestic flight operations to 40 percent on the directives of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in wake of rising COVID cases.

The new schedule, according to the CAA, will remain applicable between May 05 to May 20.

Read More: CAA reduces domestic flight operations to 40pc on NCOC directives

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will be allowed to operate 29 flights for Karachi, 55 for Lahore, 76 for Islamabad, and 41 for Peshawar.

The national flag carrier would not operate flights for Quetta and Faisalabad. The airline will continue to operate 11 flights for Sialkot, 17 for Multan, and four for Turbat.

