Train operations between Pakistan, Iran, Turkey to resume in 2021

ISLAMABAD: Operations of a freight train between Pakistan, Iran, and Turkey are expected to resume in early 2021, boosting trade between the three countries primarily and between other countries in Asia and Europe in general.

According to details, the rail service will connect Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul (ITI), minimizing the time period of cargo travel to these countries.

The total length of the ITI project is 6500 km which covers 2600 km distance in Iran, 1950 km in Turkey, and 1990 km in Pakistan.

Speaking after the 10th edition of the Economic Cooperation Organization’s (ECO) Transport and Communications Ministers Meeting in Istanbul, Turkey’s Transport Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu confirmed that the railways of Pakistan, Turkey and Iran have mutually agreed to resume regular operations soon.

The key requirements for the revival of the ITI train, also called the ECO Container train have been fulfilled. The train is expected to resume operations in 2021.

The trial run of the ITI train was launched in 2009 as a project under the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) – 10-member Asian trade bloc. The rail route, which is recognized by the UN as an international corridor between the three countries, has so far only been used for test journeys.

Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul rail corridor will provide service to facilitate cargo and container transport. Its transport capacity is 20 containers of 40 feet besides an estimated travel time of 11 days as compared to 45 days via sea route.

It will further reduce cargo fares by 30 percent as compared to traditional routes, enhancing trade ties between not only the three countries but the ECO member countries including Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

The project will further connect the countries of Asia and Europe from Turkey as the corridor can link up with the European rail networks via Istanbul’s 76-km long undersea Marmaray railway tunnel.

