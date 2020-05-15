Govt decides to partially resume train service before Eid: sources

LAHORE: The federal government has decided to partially resume train service before Eid, ARY News reported on Friday, citing sources.

In first phase 24 trains will be operated and the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been finalised in this regard, sources said.

It was further learnt by ARY News that the offices of the railways will remain close and the tickets will be booked online only. The passengers will have to bring food for them while travelling via trains.

It may be noted that, the NCOC meeting had rejected the proposal of Pakistan Railways’ to partially resume train service from May 10.

According to details, chief ministers of all four provinces had rejected the recommendation of resuming the train operation partially. The proposal was put forward by Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed in the NCOC meeting held in Islamabad with Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar in the chair.

The train service was suspended by the federal government to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

