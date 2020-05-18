Train service to resume from Wednesday, announces Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced to restore train operations in the country from Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, Sheikh Rasheed said that PM Imran Khan has approved to operate 30 trains from May 20. The minister said that all standard operating procedures (SOP) would be adopted during the train operation.

“Action will be taken against regional superintendent over violation of SOPs,” said Rasheed and added that Railways will operate more trains from June 1, if the Covid-19 situation in the country gets better.

He announced that ticket prices will also be reduced by 50-60 per cent, even though the move will cost a loss to ministry. The minister also thanked the prime minister for restoring train operations.

Sheikh Rashid on Saturday appealed Prime Minister Imran Khan to resume passenger train service in the country from Monday.

Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi, he said the decision to resume train services will be taken after a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday.

Train services can only be resumed after the opening of Karachi track. If the decision to resume train operations is not made by Tuesday, it will not be possible for the Pakistan Railways to run the operations, he added.

The minister assured that the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be fully practiced in the train operations, adding that the resumption of PR operations is important in order to facilitate the passengers on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Sheikh Rasheed pledged that if the train operation was not restored, the ministry will return Rs240 million of advance booking to the passengers.

Payments will be refunded in case we won’t get permission to restart train operation, he assured.

Sheikh Rasheed announced that ticket prices will also be reduced by 50-60 per cent once trains resume operations.

