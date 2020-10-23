‘Iconic tram service to be launched in Karachi soon’

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shalwani said on Friday that Turkey had offered to launch tram service in the port city and the administration is working over a plan to relaunch the iconic service in the metropolis, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony here in Karachi, the administrator said that the route of the expected tram service would be 9-kilometer long and will run between Metropole II Chundrigar road.

“The city government is working over plan to run tram service in Karachi between Metropole and II Chundrigar road,” he added.

Iftikhar Ali Shalwani also announced that the Karachi administration will organize a marathon race in Karachi next year.

Last month, Turkish Consul General Mr. Tolga Ucak had offered to launch tram service in the port city in a meeting with the Administrator of Karachi.

Consul General Tolga Ucak said that his country was ready to extend cooperation for running a service in Karachi on M.A. Jinnah Road from Mereweather Tower to Numaish roundabout.

Turkey could also help the metropolis for a tram service at I.I. Chundrigar Road of the city, Turkish diplomat said.

Mr. Tolga Ucak while felicitating Administrator Shalwani over his posting, also offered his country’s cooperation for improvement and modernization of libraries in the city.

