Resolution over transgender children’s right tabled in Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: Resolution to safeguard the rights of transgender children submitted in the Punjab Assembly today (Wednesday), ARY News reported.

The resolution was tabled by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf member of provincial assembly Miss Shahina Karim.

The resolution read that most of the times during child birth, the kid is not transgender but is presumed so.

Such a child can be assigned a gender, male or female after corrective surgery and appropriate measures so that they too can spend life like a male or a female.

Read More: Sindh IGP announces to give transgender employments in police department

Earlier, The Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa government on May 4 issued ‘Sehat Insaf Cards’ to members of the transgender community.

The health cards were given to the marginalised section of society, during an event held at the Peshawar Press Club, to address health problems being faced by them.

On the occasion, Sehat Sahulat Programme project director Dr Mohammad Riaz Tanoli said that the provincial government was determined to improve the status of the transgender community.

