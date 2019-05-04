Transgender community gets health cards in KP

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa government on Friday issued ‘Sehat Insaf Cards’ to members of the transgender community.

The health cards were given to the marginalised section of society, during an event held at the Peshawar Press Club, to address health problems being faced by them.

On the occasion, Sehat Sahulat Programme project director Dr Mohammad Riaz Tanoli said that the provincial government was determined to improve the status of the transgender community.

He said “transgenders were reportedly experiencing healthcare disparities and the health department’s step to provide them with Sehat Insaf Cards would end any such discrimination.”

Under the Sehat Insaf Cards, the citizens will be able to get treatment of AIDS and all kinds of cancers.

It is first of its kind health scheme for the welfare of citizens, wherein a patient will be assisted financially for the medical care and will also be given Rs 1000 each under veterinary transportation. An amount of Rs 10,000 will be given to a patient for shroud and burial.

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the first phase of the countrywide Sehat Insaf Card scheme on Feb 4 to provide free medical treatment to approximately 80 million people.

