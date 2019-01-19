ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Saturday said that transparent investigation would be made into the Sahiwal incident.

In a video message on Saturday, he said all those responsible in the incident would be brought to justice.

Fawad Chaudhry said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to immediately reach Sahiwal to ascertain the situation.

He said the facts of incident would be brought to the public after investigation.

“If version of the CTD officials turns out to be incorrect, they would be given exemplary punishment,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Punjab chief minister has directed the police to submit the report of the incident within three days.

On directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Punjab Police have apprehended four Counter Terrorism Department police officials allegedly involved in killing of two men and as many women in Sahiwal.

After the PM contacted him, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had directed the inspector general of Punjab Police to arrest the CTD police officials and lodge a case against them.

PM Khan has directed Usman Buzdar to forthwith reach at the hospital in Sahiwal.

The Punjab CM spokesperson said Buzdar will reach Sahiwal from Mianwali to oversee the case.

CTD’s version of events

The CTD officials relayed that a car was signaled to stop along with a bike near Sahiwal Toll Plaza but the alleged terrorists resorted to firing, adding that three terrorists were able to flee away. “This incident was a continuity of the Jan 16 operation carried out in Faisalabad.”

Eyewitnesses’ version of incident

Eyewitnesses relayed that police officers began firing at a car from behind, adding that no weapons were recovered from the car nor did anyone from the car got engaged in retaliatory firing.

The eyewitness said one deceased woman aged around 40, whereas the injured child was around 13 years old.

