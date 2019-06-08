Web Analytics
Tremors felt in Zhob, adjoining areas

Earthquake

QUETTA: A moderate earthquake hit Zhob district and adjoining areas on Saturday morning, ARY News reported.

According to the seismological center, the epicentre of the 4.3 magnitude earthquake was found some 95 kilometers north of the district at a depth of 300 kilometers.

There were no reports regarding the loss of life or property as a result of the quake.

Previously, a mild earthquake had jolted different parts of Balochistan, including Quetta, Mastung, Bolan, Machh, Sibi, Dhadar, Bhag and its suburban area in March this year.

Tremor felt primarily in mountainous areas of the province, forcing the people to leave their homes and workplaces and rush into the open places.

According to the metrological department, the epicentre of the 5.0 magnitude earthquake was found some 43km northwest of Sibi. The quake originated in 16km depth.

