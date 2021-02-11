Comedian, TV host Trevor Noah explains why Indian Farmers protesting

Celebrities such as pop singer Rihanna, climate change activist Greta Thunberg and US lawyer and activist Meena Harris have expressed concern about what’s happening in India and why. The farmers’ protest is making headlines globally, especially after so many global icons commented on the burning issue and sided with the farmers.

Joining the bandwagon is comedian and television host Trevor Noah who hosted a segment called ‘If You Don’t Know, Now You Know’ and explained what’s happening in India, why farmers are protesting in the national capital region and hence simplified the issue for westerners in an eight-minute video.

“In a year of global protests, they’re (Indians) in the midst of the biggest protest anywhere”, he says and explains why farmers have been protesting against the newly enacted laws. The government tried to change the decades-old agriculture laws and that’s when the manure hit the fan.”

“We cannot take farmers for granted. Nowhere in the world. We need farmers,” he says as he explains the possible repercussions of the new farm laws.

READ: Indian farmers announce four-hour nationwide rail blockade

Trevor Noah also talked about farmers blocking different borders of the national capital since Nov 26. The video also comprised of visuals from their Republic Day parade that had turned violent.

He added that postponing the law by 18 months hasn’t satisfied the farmers. “In 18 months, people will be in the same position that they’re in now. And the protest will happen all over again. You’re basically just giving people 18 months to get angrier and to soup up their tractors even more.”

