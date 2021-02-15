Tribunal halts demolition of houses along Karachi’s Gujjar Nullah

KARACHI: Anti-encroachment Tribunal Sindh on Monday halted demolition of houses along Karachi’s Gujjar Nullah while hearing a petition against the ongoing anti-encroachment operation, ARY News reported.

The Judge of the tribunal ordered to remove markings for demolition from the leased houses.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) assured the tribunal in hearing that the leased houses will not be demolished during the anti-encroachment operation.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in its statesment said that removal of encroachment is the responsibility of the provincial government, ” while cleaning the drain is our task.”

The provincial government is also responsible to provide alternate place to the affected persons, the NDMA said in its reply to the tribunal.

The tribunal also demanded a plan from the KMC for removal of encroachments and demolition of houses.

Anti-encroachment Tribunal adjourned further hearing of the case for 15 days.

