NEW YORK: A trilateral meeting will take place between Prime Minister Imran Khan, Malaysian Premier Mahathir Bin Mohamad and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday (today).

As per the schedule for today, the meeting between the three leaders will be held at Ritz Carlton hotel in New York.

Moreover, a high-level roundtable discussion on countering hate speech will also be co-hosted by Turkey and Pakistan at the United Nations Head Quarters today.

Read More: Pakistan cannot hold dialogue with a fascist Indian regime, PM tells CFR

PM Khan would also interact with the editorial boards of the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal followed by a working lunch with international journalists.

American business magnate, Bill Gates would call on Prime Minister Khan today. Later, the premier will meet with the Prime Minister of Norway. In addition to the formal meetings, renowned CNN’s anchorperson Christiane Amanpour would also interview PM Khan. Prime Minister Khan is currently in the US to attend the 74th session of United Nations General Assembly session which was opened a day earlier. He will address the world leaders on Sep 28 at UNHQ.

Comments

comments