Troops patrol Peshawar with Police for Corona SOPs enforcement

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Army’s troops patrolled Peshawar roads along with police and district officials to ensure enforcement of corona SOPs, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The officials sealed over 100 shops and detained more than 300 persons including shopkeepers on violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The officials conducted raids in Saddar, University Road, Hayatabad, Kohat Road and Charsadda Road in Peshawar over breach of the Covid-19 precautionary measures.

Three bakeries, and scores of ice-cream and juice shops were sealed over the SOPs violation.

Police registered cases against 20 persons in Gujranwala over violation, while 22 shops were sealed and challans issued to 14 vehicles.

In Pakpattan 52 shops and 20 eateries were sealed over violation of the corona precautionary measures.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed today announced that deployment of Pakistan Army to implement COVID SOPs has been approved for three provinces except Sindh.

The interior minister made the announcement in a video after he chaired a meeting on the COVID-19 situation and reviewed the deployment of armed forces in aid to civil administration.

Rasheed said that a notification for military deployment has been issued for three provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir after the prime minister announced the decision.

“A decision on military deployment in Sindh is yet to be taken,” he added.

