Trophy Hunting: Spanish hunter kills Markhor in Gilgit

GILGIT: Spanish Hunter kills Markhor after paying 83500 dollars worth of hunting fee, this was the third Markhor that was shot to death in winters, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Earlier on December 12, An Italian citizen hunted the first Markhor of the season, department of Wildlife and forestry of the region told.

According to the Gilgit-Baltistan wildlife department, Carlo Pasco successfully hunted a flared-horned markhor from the conservation area.

The hunter had paid 85,000 US dollars as permit fee for the hunting of the rare wildlife species in the region.

The Wildlife department claims that 80% of the amount paid by hunters is given to the local community to invest in themselves and the conversation of these animals.

The markhor is a large Capra species native to Central Asia, Karakoram and the Himalayas. It is listed on the IUCN Red List as Near Threatened since 2015.

