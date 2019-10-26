KARACHI: The Depression over the east-central Arabian Sea has intensified into Cyclonic Storm “KYARR”, quoting the Met Office statement, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The cyclone is expected to bring a wet spell for southern parts of Sindh and the Makran coastal belt in Balochistan.

A statement of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has informed that Cyclonic Storm “KYARR” lay centered at 10:00 PST of 25 October 2019 about 1050 km Southeast of Karachi.

It is likely to intensify further into a Severe Tropical Cyclone and move in west or northwest direction towards Oman coast.

The weather department has denied any threat to Pakistan’s coastal area from this system. However, fishermen are advised to remain alert and avoid going into deep sea.

Cyclone Kyarr is expected to bring rainfall in lower Sindh region and the coastal belt of Makran, met office said.

According to the weather advisory, the lower Sindh and Makran are expected to receive rainfall from Oct 28-30 under the influence of the Cyclone Kyarr.

Tropical Cyclone Kyarr formed in the Arabian Sea, near the coast of western India on Friday.

Kyarr will bring bands of heavy rain and gusty wind to the coast of western India through Saturday, Indian weather reports said.

