Speeding truck crushes three youngsters to death in Lahore

LAHORE: Three youngsters were crushed to death by a truck in Lahore on Sunday.

According to rescue officials, the accident took place near Gora Qabristan. The truck ran a motorcycle over, killing the three young men.

The police said the accident occurred due to speeding. The truck driver fled the scene after the accident.

The victims were identified as Umar, Zahid and Ali, aged between 18 and 21 years. Their bodies were shifted to a hospital.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed sorrow over the death of the three men in the accident and summoned a report in this regard from the police. He ordered strict action against the negligent driver.

