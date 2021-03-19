Truck driver fined Rs2100 for not wearing helmet  

NEW DELHI: In a surprising incident, Indian police slapped a fine of Rs2,146 on a truck driver for not wearing a helmet.

According to the detail, the incident took place in Ganjam district of Odisha on Wednesday. The authorities issued a challan ticket of Rs2,146 to Pramod Kumar Swain, a truck driver, for driving his vehicle without wearing a helmet.

The challan was issued against the driver on December 24, 2020, however, he was made aware of the pending challan only recently when he went to the transport department to get his vehicle permit renewed.

“My truck permit had expired so I went to the RTO office to deposit my vehicle permit fees, but they told me that three fines are already in my name. I paid that amount and took the challan. When I saw the challan, it was imposed for not wearing a helmet,” Pramod told ANI.

Pramod has been driving the truck for the last three years. It is engaged in the supply of water.

In 2019, a man named Piyush Varshney was seen wearing a helmet while driving his car after he was fined Rs 500 in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh. “Due to fear of getting challan again, I am wearing a helmet while driving the car. My car’s registration number was mentioned on the challan issued,” Piyush had said.

