Truck driver, cleaner kidnapped at Indus Highway near Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR: Unidentified kidnappers abducted a truck driver and cleaner near the Indus Highway here, ARY News reported on Monday.

The abductees were traveling from the Sui Gas area to Sukkur when unknown bandits kidnapped truck driver Yaseen Shaikh and Hanif Malik on Indus Highway at Begari Canal near Khanpur, local police said. The kidnapped truck driver and cleaner were said to be residents of Rohri.

The abductors have taken the kidnapped persons to katcha area, the police said. Katcha area comprises of riverine forests on the banks of Indus river.

Police have combed the area and launched search for recovery of kidnapped persons.

The incidents of kidnapping for ransom and other crimes have increased in Shikarpur and adjoining areas.

Indus riverine forests

The riverine forests in Sindh and southern belt of Punjab have historically remained a hotbed of the gangs of bandits involved in kidnappings for ransom and other crimes on both banks of the Indus River.

These areas are inaccessible and virtually a ‘no go area’ for police and other law enforcement agencies. So as, remain an ideal refuge for the fugitives and bandit gangs operating in the region.

