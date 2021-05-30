A bizarre incident involving a truck driver was shot on camera recently, as he drove the vehicle in reverse gear for three km after a brake failure in the Indian state of Maharashtra.

The viral video shows a truck moving in reverse gear on the road as some bikers surround it to guide the driver and help clear the traffic by warning other motorists of the situation.

The driver drove the giant vehicle in reverse for three kilometers till he spotted an open farm. He then turned the truck in the direction of the farm to get the vehicle under control. The farm’s rough surface helped the driver slow down and bring the truck to a stop.

The driver with his presence of mind and help from bikers was able to avert a major road accident.

The video which first surfaced online in January this year is doing rounds on social media again. It has been viewed more than 13 lakh times.

