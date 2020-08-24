Truck driver’s death-defying stunt sparks outrage

A truck driver whose death-defying stunt has been slammed by the trucking community as “bordering on insane” is now being investigated by police.

Footage shows a big truck driving down an Australian country road with no one behind the wheel, as the would-be driver sits in the passenger seat with his feet up on the dashboard.

The driver can then be heard making fun of the situation, pretending to talk to whoever should be behind the wheel.

“Yeah mate, yep, we’re the best two-up team. Yeah, you’re dead bloody right,” the truck driver can be heard saying.

As he pans the camera towards the driver’s seat, it becomes clear the seat is empty and no one is controlling the vehicle.

But the stunt has been slammed by those in the industry, who say it’s not a joke.

“To be sitting in the passenger seat when a truck’s moving at speed is bordering on the insane,” Steve Shearing from the Road Transport Association said.

“Anyone comes the other way he’ll be in serious trouble. Kill someone doing that,” truck driver Greg Little added.

Experts suspect the truck driver had the vehicle in cruise control and say the video appears to show an attachment connecting the steering wheel to the dashboard.

“You can’t legislate against stupidity,” Shearing added.

Meanwhile, the driver told his boss the stunt was filmed on private property, not a public road.

Police are investigating the incident. The driver continues to work for the company.

Comments

comments