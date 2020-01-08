Trump announces immediate ‘powerful sanctions’ on Iran

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday addressing nation following Iran’s missile attack announced to immediately impose ‘additional punishing economic sanctions’ on the Iranian regime.

“As we continue to evaluate options in response to Iranian aggression, the United States will immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime,” said Trump.

امریکی صدر ڈونلڈ ٹرمپ کا امریکی قوم سے خطاب ایران کے جوابی حملے کے بعد امریکی صدر ڈونلڈ ٹرمپ کا امریکی قوم سے خطاب#ARYNews #DonaldTrump #IranAttacks #US Posted by ARY News on Wednesday, January 8, 2020

“We suffered no casualties. All of our soldiers are safe… And only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases,” he said, adding that no Americans were harmed in last night’s attack by the Iranian regime.

“I’m pleased to inform you, the American people should be extremely grateful and happy. No Americans were harmed in last night’s attack by the Iranian regime.

He said that Iran will never be allowed to have nuclear weapons as long as he was the president of the United States. Trump said the US wanted Iran to have a “great and prosperous future with other countries of the world”.

“As long as I’m president of the United States, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon,” President Trump added.

‘Iran retaliates’

Tensions have been escalating between US and Iran after Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force was killed on Friday in a US airstrike on his convoy at Baghdad airport.

Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on US forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation for the US drone strike on an Iranian commander whose killing has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.

Iran has claimed that at least 80 people were killed in ballistic missiles targeting US military bases in Iraq. Tehran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles from Iranian territory against at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US-led coalition personnel at about 1.30 a.m. local time, the US military said.

Comments

comments