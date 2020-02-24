Web Analytics
Trump retweets video showing him as ‘Bahubali’

Trump-Bahubali

US President Donald Trump, who is on a visit to India, has shared a video showing him as ‘Bahubali’, super-hero style protagonist of Indian blockbuster film.

The video apparently edited by some ultra-nationalist not only has Trump as Bahubali, but also features Melania Trump (one time as his mother and other times as wife), his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The video is hilarious at best but the US President not only retweeted it before arriving in India but also welcomed it in comments.

For those who don’t know, Baahubali is a South Indian epic action film directed by S. S. Rajamouli, it was a huge commercial success. The film starred South Indian superstar Prabhas as Amarendra Baahubali (father) and Mahendra Baahubali/Shivudu (son) and is set in the mythical kingdom of Maheshmati.

India is one of the few big countries in the world where Trump’s personal approval rating is above 50%.

As nationalist parties, including Modi’s BJP cheered Trump’s visit well before his arrival. Trump was cheered by more than 100,000 Indians at the opening of the world’s largest cricket stadium, promising “an incredible trade deal” and “the most feared military equipment on the planet” at his biggest rally abroad.

Indians wore cardboard Trump masks and “Namaste Trump” hats to welcome the U.S. president at the huge new Motera stadium in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s own political homeland, the western city of Ahmedabad.

 

