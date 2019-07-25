Trump’s statement on Kashmir unnerved Indian politicians: Gilani

SRINAGAR: The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, while commenting on the revelation by US President Donald Trump about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s request for mediation on Kashmir dispute, said that slight acknowledgement of the historical facts has unnerved Indian politicians.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar, on Thursday, said that Trump’s statement had frustrated both Indian rulers and opposition to the extent that they had started seeking clarification from their prime minister, as per Kashmir Media Service.

He said the United States recognizes Jammu and Kashmir as an international dispute since 1947 and is the main supporter of the plebiscite, even authored the plebiscite resolutions and guidelines for its implementations.

Kashmir Media Service reported that the pro-freedom leader said despite the international acceptance, India continues to be in a denial mode and uses its military might to curb and crush any voice which is raised in support of these resolutions.

He said that decades-old facts were yet again being acknowledged because their non-resolution had threatened not only global peace but the human existence was at stake as well.

Gilani said, on one hand, this bold gesture of the Pakistani Prime Minister needs to be hailed, and serves as a soothing balm on the wounds inflicted on the common masses, on the other hand, it has stunned more than a billion population, who were fed the false narrative of the state being its “integral part”.

Hailing the Pakistani PM for representing the emotions and sentiments of Kashmiris, the pro-freedom leader said that he had honestly tried to rescue the people from being consumed in the conflict if the resolution of this nuclear flashpoint was further delayed.

Gilani urged that US president’s role should not be only mediation, but arbitration, as one party of the dispute is persistently refusing to come to the table to solve this problem.

