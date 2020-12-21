Countries around the world have begun banning flights and travellers from Britain as London announced the spread of a more-infectious new coronavirus strain was now “out of control”.

Here are the places that have announced travel bans so far.

Hong Kong

The former British colony is banning all flights arriving from the United Kingdom from midnight, and the quarantine of passengers who arrived from Britain in the last fortnight is being extended.

All international arrivals must already spend 14 days in isolation in a hotel.

Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canada would ban all UK flights for 72 hours.

In a tweet, he added those who had already arrived from Britain on Sunday would be subject to secondary screenings and other “advanced measures”.

Turkey

Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that flights from Britain, Denmark — where nine cases of the new strain have been detected — the Netherlands and South Africa would be suspended.

Iran

Iran’s health ministry has ordered flights from Britain suspended for two weeks.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia said it was halting all flights and entry through land and sea ports for at least a week, with the option to extend for a further week.

Passengers who arrived in the kingdom from Europe — or any country where the new strain was detected — will be required to self isolate for two weeks and undergo testing.

Kuwait

Kuwait has added Britain to a list of “high-risk” nations and banned flights.

El Salvador

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele said that anyone who had been in Britain or South Africa in the past 30 days will not be allowed to enter the country.

Argentina

Argentina has banned flights from the UK.

It said the last flight from Britain would arrive in the country on Monday.

Chile

Chile is suspending flights from the UK from Tuesday.

The government said anyone without a Chilean residence permit who had been in Britain in the past two weeks would be barred from entry into the country.

Morocco

Morocco banned all flights to the UK from Sunday.

