Turkish President Erdogan to arrive in Pakistan on Oct 23

ISLAMABAD: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a two-day visit to Pakistan commencing from October 23, diplomatic sources said on Thursday.

Sources said that the Turkish president will arrive in Pakistan on a official two-day visit. During the visit, President Erdogan will meet the top political and military leadership of the country.

Pakistan and Turkey will also hold the session of strategic dialogues on October 23 and 24 respectively.

The foreign ministers from both sides will be representing their countries in the talks to be held on October 23, sources added. Turkish foreign minister will also arrive in Islamabad on October 23 for holding dialogues.

Earlier in September, it emerged that President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Pakistan along with a delegation, comprising businessmen and traders, on October 24.

As per diplomatic sources, the foreign ministries of Pakistan and Turkey are working on details of the visit. The tour’s schedule will be finalized in the first week of October.

Prior to Erdogan’s visit, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will leave for a two-day visit to Turkey on Oct 20.

The Turkish president confirmed his visit to Pakistan in a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During the meeting, both PM Khan and President Erdogan discussed the overall situation of the region and exchanged views on the occupied Kashmir situation. Matters related to the strengthening of bilateral relations and mutual interest also came under discussion.

