People lynched for eating beef, IoK turned into open prison: Erdogan

NEW YORK: President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday expressed deep regret and sorrow over the earthquake in Pakistan, he condoled the loss of life and expressed grief over the loss to property and businesses, ARY News reported.

Addressing the issue of hate speech at a high-level round-table discussion on “Countering Hate Speech” in the United Nations (UN), the Turkish President said, that hate speech was the worst kind of crime against humanity, those that incite violence commited injustice.

He also added that Muslims across the globe had faced the worst kind of hate speech, discrimination, and persecution.

“Kashmir has been turned into an open prison. We fear bloodshed there’,” said Erdogan.

“Muslims are being lynched for eating beef in India.”

Previously, in his speech to the United Nations General Assembly yesterday (Tuesday) Erdogan had said that the stability and prosperity of South Asia cannot be separated from the Kashmir issue.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly session in New York, he said it was imperative to solve the Kashmir dispute through dialogue and on the basis of justice and equity, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Turkish president criticized the international community for failing to pay attention to Kashmir conflict which awaits solution for the last seventy-two years.

