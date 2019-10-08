Turkey to help Pakistan rebuild 118-year-old historical mosque in Jhang

ISLAMABAD: Turkey has decided to reconstruct a 118-year-old historical mosque located in Jhang in order to restore its former glory.

In this connection, the Turkish Red Crescent has laid the foundation stone of the Hazrat Ibrahim mosque. The mosque is located at village Hokran Chak in the Jhang district of Punjab, Pakistan.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony, Huseyin Can, general secretary of Turkish Red Crescent, said it was a great honor to restore a historical mosque in a brotherly Muslim country.

“Turkey has always stood behind their Pakistani brothers and sisters in difficult times of flood and earthquake,” he added.

The mosque was built by local people in 1901.

