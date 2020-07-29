Turkish Airlines makes coronavirus test must in its travel advisory

KARACHI: All travelers flying out of Pakistan to Turkey by a flight of Turkish Airlines need to produce a negative COVID-19 test certificate, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Turkish Airlines in a new travel advisory for its flights, has declared coronavirus test compulsory for passengers before their flight to Turkey.

According to the advisory, the passengers have to produce coronavirus negative report before their check-in. The passengers would not be issued boarding pass without production of their coronavirus negative report, the airlines said.

A passenger has to undergo novel coronavirus diagnosis test 96 hours before the flight, according to the advisory.

The condition of coronavirus negative certificate being applied on the passengers from Pakistan on the instructions of the Turkish Aviation Authority.

The passengers from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad have to undergo the COVID-19 diagnosis test at approved laboratories.

The condition of the coronavirus test on passengers will be applicable with effect from August 08, the airlines advisory said.

Scores of airlines have started operating flights under the travel advisory making coronavirus negative certificate must for travel after scores of incidents involving passengers testing positive for the coronavirus onboard.

