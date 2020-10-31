Famous Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir arrives in Pakistan

Turkish chef Burak Özdemir, famous for his unique cooking style, arrived in Pakistan on a four-day visit.

The chef with over 4.5 million followers on social media was greeted by his fans on arrival at the airport.

Talking to media in Islamabad, Özdemir said he was pleased to visit Pakistan. He said that both Pakistan and Turkey are brotherly countries and may they both live long.

He also expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir and said that the Kashmir issue should be resolved according to UN resolutions.

Burak Özdemir said that he will visit Murree, Nathia Gully and other tourist spots during his four-day stay in Pakistan.

The 26-year-old Turkish chef announced that he will soon open a restaurant in Pakistan. The Turkish chef also gave a message in Urdu and said, “Jiwey Jiwey Pakistan.”

Ozdemir also visited Islamabad’s Ehsas Panahgah where he helped the staff with cooking the food.

Cumartesi günü Pakistandayız🤗❤️🇹🇷🇵🇰. We are in our brother country Pakistan on saturday🤗❤️🇹🇷🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/v2Ums1YfyQ — Burak Özdemir (@CznBurak) October 30, 2020

Earlier, Burak in a video message on social media had said that he would visit Pakistan this month.

