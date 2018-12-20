RAWALPINDI: Turkish defence minister (retd) General Hulusi Akar called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation between both the countries and overall regional security situation.

The visiting dignitary expressed Turkey’s deep appreciation for Pakistan’s efforts and sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

Earlier on arrival at the GHQ, the Turkish minister laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada. A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to Mr Akar.

