ISLAMABAD: Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul called on Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters in Islamabad on Monday and discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual interests.

They also discussed the naval warship being built by Turkey for Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Naval Chief apprised the Turkish ambassador about the efforts of the Pakistan Navy for maritime security.

The Turkish envoy hailed Pakistan Navy’s efforts for maritime security.

Pakistan and Turkey share a history of strengthened bilateral relations. Earlier in Oct, led by Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training and National Heritage Shafqat Mahmood, a five-member delegation from Pakistan met Turkish Minister for National Education Zia Selçuk.

Both the ministers discussed steps to further promote Pakistan-Turkey relations in education, particularly technical education and vocational training.

Welcoming the delegation, Minister Ziya Selçuk said that Pakistan holds a very special place in the eyes of the people of Turkey.

He added Pakistan and Turkey had supported each other on numerous occasions, emphasizing that Turkey will not forget the support given by the people of Pakistan during the Turkish War of Independence, Çanakkale War, and the 15th July 2016 failed coup.

