Turkish FM along with ‘Ertugrul’ stars arrive in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu along with a 20-member delegation arrived in Pakistan on a three-day official visit, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The 20-member delegation includes officials of the education and commerce ministry.

According to sources, Turkish popular drama Diriliş: Ertuğrul series actors Nurettin Sönmez aka Bamsı Beyrek and Ayberk Pekcan aka Artuk Bey were also among the 20-member delegation arrived in Islamabad.

The actors will participate in different activities during their three-day stay in Pakistan.

According to Foreign Office, the Turkish foreign minister along with his delegation will hold a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to discuss bilateral relations besides exchanging views on regional and international issues.

FM Cavusoglu will also hold separate meetings with President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan during his forthcoming visit.

It is the third visit of the Turkish foreign minister during the last two and half years. Mevlut Cavusoglu’s recent visit is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries, according to the Foreign Office.

