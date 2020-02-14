ISLAMABAD: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is addressing a joint session of parliament in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani received the Turkish president upon arrival at the Parliament.

The joint sitting was summoned by President Dr Arif Alvi.

Various government leaders including Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider also arrived ahead of the joint session.

According to a statement released from the media wing of the National Assembly, this would be Erdogan’s second address as Turkish President and said to be an important address.

The Turkish president earlier had addressed the joint sitting of the Pakistani parliament in November 17, 2017.

After addressing the joint session of the parliament, Recep Tayyip Erdogan will offer Friday prayers at the Faisal Mosque and later will attend Pak-Turk Business Forum meeting.

The visiting dignitary is also scheduled to have a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan. The duration of the meeting is said to be one hour and fifteen minutes.

Both will address a joint press conference in today’s evening after signing different MoUs in diverse fields.

Erdogan will fly back to Turkey tonight after attending a dinner ceremony at the Prime Minister House in his honour.

Yesterday, Pakistan and Turkey had agreed to transform the fraternal ties into a strong and dynamic trade and economic partnership.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Islamabad.

