ISLAMABAD: Ahead of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s upcoming Islamabad visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday chaired a key meeting to discuss steps aimed to further deepen bilateral ties and cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey.

Adviser to the PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser on Trade and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood and the secretaries of the relevant federal ministries were in attendance in the meeting.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان کی زیر صدارت ترک صدر رجب طیب اردگان کے دورہ پاکستان کے حوالے سے اعلی سطحی اجلاس اجلاس میں وزیرِ برائے اقتصادی امور حماد اظہر، مشیر خزانہ ڈاکٹر عبدالحفیظ شیخ، مشیر تجارت عبدالرزاق داؤد، متعلقہ وزارتوں کے وفاقی سیکرٹری صاحبان اور سینئر افسران شریک

1/7 pic.twitter.com/CrJOxT4H7m — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 10, 2020

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister noted the brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkey are of historic significance as the two countries have invariably stood by each other in testing times.

Turkey’s endorsing Pakistan’s principle position on the Kashmir cause deserve appreciation, the premier maintained.

Prime Minister Khan said the Turkish president’s upcoming visit would turn out to be an important milestone in deepening bilateral ties and fostering cooperation in various sectors. He directed the relevant authorities to ensure progress on agreements reached with Turkey.

He said the leadership of the two countries have been trying in earnest to strengthen bilateral ties, especially economic ties.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui had earlier confirmed that the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Pakistan next week.

Aisha Farooqui, while addressing a weekly press briefing, said the President of Turkey will be on an official visit to Pakistan from Feb 13-14.

Comments

comments