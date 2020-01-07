WATCH: Twins born in different decades surprise all!

A pair of twins were born in separate decades but only with a difference of 30 minutes apart. Surprised!

It happened in the United States (US) state of Indiana, where a mother gave birth to two babies with a difference of 30 minutes but in different decades.

Dawn Gilliam delivered little Joslyn at 11:37 pm on December 31 and brother Jaxon came at 12:07 am to help celebrate the arrival of the new year. This meant one of the twins was born in 2019 and the other in 2020 at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Carmel, Indiana.

The father of the twins said that they were not expecting it to happen and were speechless. “My wife was expected to give birth to twin babies in February but suddenly her health deteriorated forcing the doctors to carry out an emergency operation at the new year eve,” he said.

He, however, said that even then they had no idea that such a unique thing would happen to them with both children born in separate decades.

Read More: Doctors separate Bangladeshi twins joined at head

“Earlier, we talked about it would be great to have them born on different dates,” Tello said adding that however, they never expected this surprise with different dates, different years and a different decade.

The couple already had two children.

UNICEF estimated that about 400,000 babies would be born around the world on New Year’s day, including 10,000 in the U.S.

Comments

comments