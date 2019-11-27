Twitter will be deleting inactive accounts of more than six months if users fail to log in before a December 11 deadline.

Any account that hasn’t signed in for more than six months will receive the email alert. If they fail to comply with the warning, their user names will be up for grab again after the December 11 cut-off.

“As part of our commitment to serve the public conversation, we’re working to clean up inactive accounts to present more accurate, credible information people can trust across Twitter. Part of this effort is encouraging people to actively log-in and use Twitter when they register an account, as stated in our inactive accounts policy,” a spokesperson told The Verge.

“We have begun proactive outreach to many accounts who have not logged into Twitter in over six months to inform them that their accounts may be permanently removed due to prolonged inactivity,” he added.

Inactivity on the social media platform is based on whether or not a person has logged in at least once in the past six months.

