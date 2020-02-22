Twitter reacts to Darren Sammy being made honorary Pakistani citizen

Twitter reactions pour in as West Indian cricketer Darren Sammy is all set to become an honorary Pakistani citizen soon.

Pakistan Cricket Board took to Twitter to announce that Sammy will be conferred the highest civilian award and honorary citizenship by President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi on March 23 for his invaluable contribution to cricket in Pakistan.

The Windies player will be the first cricketer to receive the award.

Here’s how people reacted to the news on social media:

Fans rejoiced at the announcement

Darren Sammy gonna be awarded with honorary citizenship on 23 of March for his valuable efforts for bringing cricket back in Pakistan. Wohooo!!

❤️😍#PSLV2020 #cricketcomeshome pic.twitter.com/eXBgdDsu51 — Syeda Zaidi✨ (@baneenzaidi99) February 22, 2020

Congratulations @darensammy88 ….. President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi will confer the highest civilian award and honourary citizenship to Darren Sammy on 23 March for his invaluable contribution to cricket in Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/H7E15pg0Rb — aysha jamshaid (@JamshaidAysha) February 22, 2020

مجھے بہت خوشی ھوئی یہ خبر سن کر ڈیرن سیمی نے پاکستان میں کرکٹ بحال کرنے میں بہت مدد کی ھے ان کی پاکستان سے محبت کسی سے ڈھکی چھپی نہیں ۔#DarrenSammy — Hamza Rasheed (@Hamzarsd) February 22, 2020

Darren Sammy is leading Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League’s fifth edition.

Can Sammy play as a local player for the Zalmis?

This is Pakistan’s way to show gratitude

Darren Sammy to be awarded honorary citizenship of Pakistan by president on 23rd march for his efforts For Bringing Cricket Back to Pakistan 🇵🇰

It's our way to Thank #DarrenSammy ♥️ pic.twitter.com/tDR6OJkWeA — Atif-Choohan (@AtifChoohan) February 22, 2020

Does this make Sammy half-Pakistani?

Is he Darren Khan Sammy now?

Darren Sammy is officialy now Darren Khan Sammy. 🖤🖤 Clara's boi is now a Paki's boi. — Waleed Tarik (@walii_here) February 22, 2020

What a news!! 😍 It's Darren Sammy Khan officially from now

We welcome you as honorary citizen of Pakistan 😀 @darensammy88 #Darrensammy #PSLV2020 https://t.co/dzCC6YBqXX — Khurram Aniq (@KhurramAniq) February 22, 2020

Sammy had said earlier that his love and contribution to Pakistan is natural and pure. “I don’t need a passport to show my love for this country. I didn’t do it for myself it is for my affection with the people and for the love I get from here.”

