Twitter reacts to Darren Sammy being made honorary Pakistani citizen

Darren Sammy

Twitter reactions pour in as West Indian cricketer Darren Sammy is all set to become an honorary Pakistani citizen soon.

Pakistan Cricket Board took to Twitter to announce that Sammy will be conferred the highest civilian award and honorary citizenship by President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi on March 23 for his invaluable contribution to cricket in Pakistan.

The Windies player will be the first cricketer to receive the award.

Here’s how people reacted to the news on social media:

Fans rejoiced at the announcement 

Darren Sammy is leading Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League’s fifth edition.

Can Sammy play as a local player for the Zalmis?

This is Pakistan’s way to show gratitude 

Does this make Sammy half-Pakistani?

Is he Darren Khan Sammy now?

Sammy had said earlier that his love and contribution to Pakistan is natural and pure. “I don’t need a passport to show my love for this country.  I didn’t do it for myself it is for my affection with the people and for the love I get from here.”

