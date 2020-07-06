Two brothers take visiting cousin to canal for swim, end up drowning

GUJRAT: Three people drowned after they jumped into a canal for a swim in Gujrat on Monday.

According to rescue officials, the deceased included two brothers and their cousin.

10-year-old Anas Iqbal and 12-year-old Nouman Iqbal, residents of Karianwala village of the city, took their visiting cousin 21-year-old Sheraaz to the canal for a swim to cool off in the hot and humid weather.

The canal currents were so strong that they were unable to swim and drowned.

On getting information, a rescue team from Rescue 1122 reached the spot and recovered the drowned people. They were shifted to Shaheed Aziz Bhatti Teaching Hospital where they died.

Earlier, on May 9, five people had drowned in Indus river near Ghorabari in district Thatta.

“Three women and two children were drowned in Indus waters in an incident near Ghorabari town,” local police said. All of the victims were drowned while trying to save a falling child in the river, police officials said.

The police said that the women were washing clothes on the riverside when a child slipped into the river. The women dived in the water to save the child but none of them survived.

Comments

comments