Two-day snow festival begins in Swat’s Malam Jabba area

SWAT: A two-day snow festival has begun in Malam Jabba, Swat, on Saturday.

It has been organised by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Corporation in collaboration with District Administration Swat.

Different competitions including paragliding, skiing and snow boating are part of the festival.

Food stalls, music nights and traditional cultural programmes have also been arranged in the event.

The aim of the festival is to attract domestic and foreign tourists to the beautiful spots in Malakand Division.

The temperatures in the upper parts of the country have dipped owing to snowfall in Gilgit-Baltistan and other northern areas.

The snowfall in mountainous areas of the country have also disrupted the daily life in several areas.

