Two dead, more than 10 injured in Dadu road mishap

DADU: At least two people were killed and more than 10 got injured as two cars met an accident at the Indus Highway near Sann, Dadu, rescues sources said on Sunday.

As per details of the appalling accident, two people, whose identity remained undisclosed, were killed, while several sustained wounds as two cars collided at the Indus Highway in Dadu’s area of Sann.

Getting the information rescues teams reached the spot and moved the injured to nearby medical facility.

However, five of the injured were rushed to Hyderabad owing to their critical condition.

In a similar fatal incident on November 8, 2018, at least eight people lost their lives and 20 others including children and women were injured in a collision between a passenger bus and trailer near Indus Highway, Dadu.

Read more: Road accidents kill eight in Dadu, Karak

The passenger bus was heading to Karachi from Larkana. According to police, the fatal mishap occurred when both the vehicles tried to overtake each other due to intense fog.

The injured and the bodies were moved to Civil Hospital, Dadu.

Comments

comments