Two dead, seven injured as van catches fire in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL: At least two people were killed while seven others suffered burn injuries when a passenger van caught fire in Sahiwal on Saturday.

Rescue sources relayed the van caught fire near the Gamber Adda. As a result, nine people, including the driver of the vehicle, suffered burn wounds.

Upon being informed of the incident, rescue teams reached the site of the incident and shifted the injured to the District Headquarters Hospital, Sahiwal where three of them succumbed to their wounds. Police said the van caught fire because of gas cylinder leak.

Last month, five people, including a woman and her two children, were burnt alive while 10 others suffered wounds when a passenger van caught fire after gas cylinder explosion.

Police said that the gas cylinder of a passenger van exploded near Kandhkot area of district Kashmore owing to leakage. The van caught fire after the blast, burning five people including a woman and her two children to death causing injuries to 10 others.

The police and rescue teams reached the scene of the incident and shifted the bodies and injured to hospital in no time.

